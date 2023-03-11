Investigation into early morning officer-involved shooting in Everett underway

The shooting took place near the 800 block of 91st Place Southwest, according to Everett police.

EVERETT, Wash. — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Everett.

The shooting took place near the 800 block of 91st Place Southwest, according to Everett police.

No information has been released about the identity of the individuals involved, the circumstances leading up to the shooting or the extent of any injuries.

We do know the Snohomish County Region One SWAT Team was at the scene.

Skagit and Island County Multiple Agency Response Team is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

EVERETT, WA– An officer-involved shooting occurred early this morning,March 11TH,near the 800 BLK of 91st PL SW in Everett.Skagit and Island County Multi-Agency Response Team is the lead agency for this investigation and all further updates for this case will come from them. pic.twitter.com/17MxBkB122 — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) March 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.