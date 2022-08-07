Man arrested for DUI in Tacoma after driving stolen vehicle into occupied tent on sidewalk

Two people were seriously hurt when the car crashed into the tent on Friday.

TACOMA, Wash. — A man in his 20s was arrested for DUI after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into an occupied tent on a sidewalk in Tacoma Friday afternoon.

The occupants of the tent, a male and female both in their 30s, were in serious condition at the time of the crash in the area of 1800 South 82nd Street, according to Tacoma police.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was booked into jail on two counts of vehicular assault and for stealing the vehicle.