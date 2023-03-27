Alleged leader of drug trafficking organization, others indicted in Tacoma

Jesse James Bailey, 39, out of Steilacoom, is alleged to have trafficked large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs in Washington, Idaho and Alaska.

TACOMA, Wash. — Twenty-seven people were indicted by a grand jury for drug trafficking in Washington and other states, including the alleged leader who is believed to be a member of a white supremacist prison gang.

Jesse James Bailey, 39, out of Steilacoom, is alleged to have trafficked large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs in Washington, Idaho and Alaska. Bailey and other defendants had detention hearings in Tacoma on Monday.

On March 22, law enforcement seized 177 firearms, more than 10 kilos of meth, more than 11 kilos of fentanyl in pill and powder form, 3 kilos of heroin and more than $330,000 in cash from 18 locations in Washington and Arizona.

Before the takedown on March 22, the drug trafficking ring was under investigation for about a year. During that time, law enforcement seized additional drugs, cash and firearms.

“The sheer amount of narcotics seized in this investigation is shocking,” said Jacob D. Galvan, acting special agent in charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Seattle. “The fentanyl seized in this operation contained enough lethal doses to kill everyone who lives in Tacoma and Seattle, with enough lethal doses left over to poison another half a million people."

The following people have been indicted and are in custody, unless noted:

Jesse James Bailey, 39, of Steilacoom

Thomas Carver, 59, of Auburn

Bryson Gill, 30, of Buckeye, Arizona

Yehoshua Kilp, 37, incarcerated in Washington state prison

Gustavo Castellanos-Tapia, 37, of Burien

Candice Bailey, 41, of Steilacoom

Ronald McComb, 58, of Ridgefield, Washington

Keagen Larsen, 28, currently incarcerated in King County Jail

Sean Moinette, 54, of Spanaway

Gregory Beers, 30, of Edgewood, Washington, being sought by law enforcement

Michael Warren, 63, of Shelton, Washington

Michael Slocumb, 44, of Concho, Arizona

Isaac Cervantes, 24, of Phoenix

Sara Thompson, 37, of Bonney Lake

Shawn Ellis, 31, of Renton

Eric Smith, 52, incarcerated in Washington State prison

Joseph Hempel, 45, of Burien

Stephanie Yepez, 42, being sought by law enforcement

Daniel Hammond, 41, of Puyallup

Philip Boorkman, 40, of Seattle

C’La Morales, 36, of Pierce County

Ronnie Griffin, 64, of Tacoma

Anna Sarnes, 37, of Quilcene

Anthony Escoto, 51, of Tukwila

William Tripp, 34, being sought by law enforcement

Dana Hanson, 57, of Burbank, Washington

Justin Hanson, 48, of Burbank, Washington

The investigation was led by the FBI with investigative teamwork from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, the Washington State Department of Corrections and local assistance from the Tacoma Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, and the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force, led by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington State Patrol, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police Department, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisted the primary investigators.

On March 22, agents and officers from FBI Phoenix, DEA Phoenix Field Division, the U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the Puyallup Tribal Police, and the Vancouver, Pasco, Kennewick, Puyallup, Steilacoom, and Burien police departments, the Clark, Cowlitz, Jefferson, King, and Benton county sheriff’s offices all assisted with arrests and search warrants.

