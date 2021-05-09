Driver who crashed in Mount Baker Tunnel faces charges of hit and run, DUI

The crash, which resulted in the vehicle catching fire, caused hours of traffic delays on westbound I-90.

SEATTLE — The driver who crashed in Mount Baker Tunnel while traveling along I-90 Sunday faces charges of hit and run and DUI.

The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle when it crashed in the westbound lanes of the freeway heading into Seattle. The driver fled on foot after video footage shows someone helping him out of the vehicle.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. It resulted in a vehicle fire and caused "extensive delays" on westbound I-90 into Seattle. The freeway was shut down completely as crews responded to the scene and worked to clear debris from the roadway, leaving many drivers stranded. Cleanup continued into the evening.

The freeway didn't completely open until after 8:30 p.m.

The driver was located at Swedish Cherry Hill where he was taken into custody for suspected impairment.