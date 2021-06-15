Driver injured after suspect throws rock onto car on I-90 in Seattle

The suspect is accused of throwing a rock from a construction zone onto I-90. A driver who was struck crashed his car and went to the hospital.

SEATTLE — A driver was hospitalized Monday night after a suspect threw a rock onto his car leading the driver to crash his vehicle.

The incident happened at 11:15 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Rainier Ave., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound when someone threw a rock from a construction area near the freeway. The rock hit the driver on the cheek and fell onto the back right floorboard of the car. The driver then crashed into a barrier.

The driver had a deep cut in his cheek and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to Johnson.

The suspect hasn’t been caught.