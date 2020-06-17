Driver hits three protesters in downtown Portland

A driver hit three demonstrators in downtown Portland during Tuesday night's protests and drove away. PPB's Air Support Unit was able to follow him from the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver struck several demonstrators and sped away during Tuesday night protests in downtown Portland, police said.

Just after 1 a.m., the man drove into the crowd near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street, hitting at least three protesters before leaving the scene.

Officers found three patients and Portland Fire & Rescue medics began treating them. Two were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance as trauma entries, police said. The third was taken by personal vehicle for treatment.

Police don't believe any of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Portland Police Bureau Air Support Unit was able to find the suspect vehicle and provide location updates. Officers said the man was driving recklessly as the plane followed, hitting at least one other vehicle and a barrier.

The driver stopped and got out of the car near Southeast Clinton Street and 100th Avenue, where East Precinct officers arrested him.

The driver, 27-year-old Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, was arrested for reckless driving, hash possession and three counts of felony hit and run.

Police said witnesses at the hit-and-run scene did not share information or video of the incident.