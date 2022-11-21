Causing driver in fatal multi-vehicle crash along I-5 pleads not guilty

According to WSDOT, Liming Gao drove off an overpass at Northeast 130th Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast onto I-5 and hit other vehicles on Nov. 3.

SEATTLE — The man accused of causing a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Northgate in Seattle appeared in court on Monday.

Liming Gao pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. His bail remains at $2 million.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash south of Northeast 145th Street just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 3. All lanes were closed for more than seven hours before reopening around 8:30 a.m.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said a vehicle came off an overpass and struck two vehicles on northbound I-5.

According to WSP, Gao drove his car off the intersection of Northeast 130th Street and Fifth Avenue Northeast into the northbound lanes of I-5 when it landed on the front end of another vehicle. The second vehicle struck a third car, which rolled over and struck a fourth vehicle.

According to court documents, it was Gao's intention to take his own life in the crash. He was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Seattle Fire said three people – a man and two women – were taken to the hospital.

Mackenzie Mitchell, a 29-year-old woman from Everett, was ejected from her vehicle in the crash and was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Mackenzie was a bartender, sister, daughter and mother.

Mackenzie's family and her friend, who was driving at the time of the crash, spoke at the arraignment on Monday.

Her mother, Melinda Ogilvie, said all of their hearts are broken.

"Our lives are shattered," Ogilvie said. "Mackenzie was an amazing mother to the sweetest little boy. She was his world."

Ogilvie said she and many others are still mourning the loss of Mackenzie. She finished her statement saying that her daughter deserves justice.

Mackenzie's father, Michael Mitchell, spoke at the arraignment and said time is the most precious thing in life. He said he currently has cancer and will likely only live for one more year, so he understands the importance of time.