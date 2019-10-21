THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man for the hit-and-run in Thurston County that left an 18-year-old college student injured on Sept. 30.

Jesse Ramirez faces charges of hit-and-run, tampering with physical evidence and making false or misleading statements to police, according to charging documents.

The charges come after Nyah Hart was hit by a car while crossing in a crosswalk at Pacific Avenue SE and Steilacoom Road SE near Union Mill. Hart suffered a broken leg, bruises and headaches after landing on her head.

According to a statement of probable cause, detectives received a tip that it was Ramirez who was the one behind the wheel. He was eventually ordered to report to the Department of Corrections, but failed to do so because "he was paranoid," according to the statement.

On Oct. 17, after being told to meet with detectives again, Ramirez said, "I'm going to face the music, I need to get my ducks in a row."

His first court appearance is Monday.

