Driver arrested after fatal collision with pedestrian in Interbay

The driver was processed for DUI and vehicular homicide is being investigated according to Seattle Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old driver is in custody at King County Jail after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in Interbay late Saturday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

According to Seattle PD, a 911 caller reported a motorist hit a pedestrian near the intersection of 15th Avenue West and Gilman Drive West just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Seattle Fire Department medics declared the subject deceased at the scene. SPD said detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad determined that the car had been driving at a high rate of speed northbound on 15th Avenue West before losing control of the car and hitting a pedestrian after maneuvering onto the sidewalk.

The driver remained at the scene, and SPD said he was processed for DUI and is being investigated for vehicular homicide.