VANCOUVER, Wash. — The father of a Vancouver man is offering a large sum of money for information about his son's unsolved murder.

"It just wrecked our family," said Donald Brown.

Brown's son, also named Donald Brown, was found dead inside his Orchards area home on February 4, 2007. Brown had died from multiple stab wounds.

Donald Brown's home

Clark County Sheriff's Office

There was no sign of forced entry. There was no sign of a struggle. It is believed Brown was killed by someone he knew.

Brown's father believes he knows who is to blame. He just needs someone to come forward with information that will help detectives crack the case.

Brown is offering $22,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. CrimeStoppers is offering $2,500.

"It's the sickest, most horrible thing that can happen to you," said Brown. "It's just really, really sad because he was a good, hard working kid."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.