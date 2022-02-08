Autopsy finds Lacey DV suspect's cause of death was self-inflicted

The domestic violence suspect died Jan. 20 after fighting with two officers and shooting one in their bulletproof vest.

LACEY, Wash. — A domestic violence suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in January, not wounds from shots fired by Lacey police officers, according to an autopsy report.

The autopsy found wounds to the man's torso, but those were not life-threatening, Capital Metro Independent Investigation Team reports.

The shooting occurred the night of Jan. 20 in the 6600 block of Axis Street Southeast, according to the Lacey Police Department.

Police said a woman fled to a neighbor's house to call 911 after her husband allegedly assaulted her. After police arrived, they found probable cause during to arrest the man for domestic violence assault.

Police made contact with the suspect at the front door of his home and tried to arrest him when a fight broke out on the porch, according to LPD. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the two officers, hitting one in his bulletproof vest.

One officer was able to shoot back, striking the man, according to LPD.

Officers attempted to give the suspect first aid, but he died at the scene, police said.

The second officer sustained scrapes and bruises from the altercation, according to Lower.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigation Team continues to investigate the shooting. The investigation team is made up of detectives and investigators from the Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and Yelm police departments.