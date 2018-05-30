A Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed Wednesday morning, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman.

Dickson County is in Middle Tennessee, just west of Nashville.

A search is underway in the southern portion of the county for a suspect involved in an early morning officer-involved shooting that took the life of Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker, 32.

Sgt. Daniel Baker

Baker was found dead in his patrol car after a vehicle was reported stolen in Kingston Springs, according to officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they issued a Blue Alert for Steven Wiggins, a person-of-interest in the incident. The TBI also added him to its Top 10 Most Wanted List with a $2,500 reward, saying he's wanted by the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office for theft and aggravated assault in Kingston Springs.

We've also added Wiggins to our Top 10 Most Wanted list. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/vnERWldSXQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

The TBI later sent out more recent photos of Wiggins from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County south of Nashville, and one of him without facial hair.

NEW PICTURE: Here's a more recent photograph of Steven Wiggins, from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County. pic.twitter.com/qDSMgKBNMN — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018

Barclay, Thomas

Citizens and motorists are being asked to clear the area along Tidwell Switch near the intersection with Bear Creek Valley Road at the Dickson-Hickman county line while law enforcement search for the suspect/person-of-interest.

According to WSMV in Nashville, police said Wiggins had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend Tuesday. He reportedly slapped her before he held a gun to her face and he stole her car.

East Tennesseans concerned over 'Blue Alert' sent to phones

WBIR 10News received questions from viewers wondering why the statewide alert issued by TBI that went to peoples' phones contained no information about the specific location of the search or the context behind why Wiggins was wanted.

Many said they were frightened that an 'armed an dangerous' man was lurking in East Tennessee because of the lack of immediate location or context in the alert. Similarly, Western and Central Tennesseans outside the immediate search area also voiced similar concerns on social media, saying it lacked details and they wished a location had been included.

Despite the alert, all indications now from law enforcement are that Wiggins is believed to be somewhere in the immediate area of Dickson County along South Bear Creek Road where the traffic stop happened and the search for a suspect is concentrated at the moment.

Leslie Earhart with the TBI said this is only the second time the TBI has sent out the statewide Blue Alert in the history of the program, which is sent via the same system as an AMBER Alert and notifies people across the state on their phones in cases in which a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured by a suspect authorities are searching for.

In January 2018 following the shooting of a Knoxville Police officer, KPD said at the time it considered requesting for a Blue Alert in the search for the suspect that was later apprehended.

"The program uses the statewide infrastructure of the existing AMBER Alert system to push out critical information to citizens to assist in locating a missing child who is in imminent danger," according to the TBI's Blue Alert info page. "Blue Alerts are issued by the staff in TBI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, who after determining a warranted Blue Alert, will activate the alert on TBI’s website, E-mail law enforcement and media the details of the incident."

The TBI did not comment on the lack of location within the actual phone alert itself, though.

Download the WBIR news app for Apple and Android.

Before the phone alert, the TBI had posted details on the Blue Alert about where and why Wiggins was named a person-of-interest to its social media accounts and website, which WBIR 10News sent an alert on its app and social media reporting that information roughly 10 minutes before the statewide alert appeared on phones in East Tennessee.

The TBI's website contains more details about each alert it sends, and like AMBER alerts the TBI also posts messages to the electronic message signs across Tennessee's interstate system.

As of 1:00 p.m., those signs along Knoxville's interstates said "POLICE BLUE ALERT. FOR INFO CALL 1-855-ALERT-TBI" according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Smartway website.

The TBI posted to Twitter after the alert that they'd also been made aware the Memphis area office of the National Weather Service issued a Child Abduction Alert in error while attempting to assist with the active Blue Alert, saying there is no active AMBER Alert in Tennessee at this time.

© 2018 WBIR