No arrests were made as of Sunday evening.

RUSTON, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is seeking information from the public after a 19-year-old was killed in Ruston late Saturday night.

A 911 caller reported a man was shot in the 5300 block of Yacht Club Road around 11:10 p.m.

Officers found a 19-year-old male and provided first-aid. He died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.