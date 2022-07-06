‘Bandido’ gang members assisted police in 2017 Seabeck murder investigation

Police said two of three suspects were in a motorcycle club.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Investigators said two suspects arrested Monday for the 2017 murders of a Kitsap County family were members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, but the lead investigator said the killings were not club-related.

Suspects Danie Kelly, Jr. and Robert Watson III were Bandido members, according to investigators. A third suspect, Watson’s younger brother, Johnny Watson, was not affiliated with the club.

All three pleaded not guilty to their alleged involvement on Tuesday. They faces 16 charges, including including first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.

Other members of the gang cooperated with investigators, providing information that helped lead to the arrests, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Lissa Gundrum said Tuesday.

“That’s not what the club stands for,” said Gundrum. “They won’t stand for a member who kills children and women.”

In January of 2017, investigators found the bodies of Christale Careaga, 37, and her two 16-year-old stepsons, Jonathan Higgins and Hunter Schapp in a burned out home near Seabeck.

Two days later, police found the body of the Careaga’s husband, John Careaga, 43, in a car that had been set on fire in Mason County.

In Jan. 2020, KCSO detectives linked the homicides to a notorious motorcycle club and said members of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club were directly involved in the killings.

According to investigators, John Careaga, was selling cocaine. Some of his customers were Bandido members.

Kelly, according to investigators, was an entry level member of the motorcycle club. Entry level members are known as "hang arounds." However, Kelly was promoted to "prospect" after the killings, according to investigators.

Watson III was vice president of the Bremerton Bandidos in 2017, according to investigators.