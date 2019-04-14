Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier was shot and killed Saturday night in SW Washington, the sheriff's office announced.

Deputy DeRosier responded to a disabled car blocking Fallert Road near Kalama River Road, which is west of I-5. The sheriff's office said he was shot a short time after arriving on scene around 10 p.m.

The 29-year-old deputy died at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital.

Investigators have searched a nearby home, however, they are still searching for the shooter.

Cowlitz County Undersheriff Darren Ullman said DeRosier leaves behind a wife and five-month-old daughter.

"There were few cops who wanted to be a cop more than Justin did," Ullman said. "Justin was a bull in a china shop. He had that presence that couldn't be ignored."

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Sergeant Todd Barnes with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-397-2020.

Kalama, Washington is about 30 miles north of Vancouver.