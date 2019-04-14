Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier was shot and killed Saturday night in SW Washington, the sheriff's office announced.
Deputy DeRosier responded to a disabled car blocking Fallert Road near Kalama River Road, which is west of I-5. The sheriff's office said he was shot a short time after arriving on scene around 10 p.m.
The 29-year-old deputy died at a Vancouver, Washington, hospital.
Investigators have searched a nearby home, however, they are still searching for the shooter.
Cowlitz County Undersheriff Darren Ullman said DeRosier leaves behind a wife and five-month-old daughter.
"There were few cops who wanted to be a cop more than Justin did," Ullman said. "Justin was a bull in a china shop. He had that presence that couldn't be ignored."
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Sergeant Todd Barnes with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-397-2020.
Kalama, Washington is about 30 miles north of Vancouver.