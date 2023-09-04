Suspect leads deputies on Port Angeles pursuit in U-Haul, swallows fentanyl bag before arrest

The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest, and swallowed a bag of drugs when finally tracked down by deputies.

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Clallam County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) deputies engaged in a pursuit with a wanted suspect Friday who fled officers in a U-Haul truck before trying to escape on foot, when he was apprehended after a 10-foot fall and struggle.

According to CCSD, it received an anonymous tip just before 10 p.m. Friday that Andrew P. Benson, 28, was at a residence in Port Angeles. Benson had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and probable cause issued by CCSD in connection to a case of motor vehicle theft and elusion.

After initially visiting the address where Benson was reported being seen, there was no sight of him. However, a deputy arrived shortly after and found a U-Haul truck with Benson and a woman in the driver and passenger seats, respectively. Deputies commanded both to exit the vehicle, and the woman did just that.

Benson instead sped off and was seen exhibiting possible signs of impairment, including crossing the centerline, going the wrong way down a one-way road and nearly colliding with and forcing other drivers off the road.

After a pursuit was engaged, Benson eventually led deputies to a yard on North Baker Street in Port Angeles. Benson tried to flee on foot and jumped over an embankment. A deputy who grabbed hold of Benson's shirt also fell with him about 10 feet down.