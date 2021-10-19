Department of Corrections officer, sister charged in shooting conspiracy

An officer asked his sister to shoot him earlier this month, according to documents.

SHELTON, Wash. — A Department of Corrections officer and his sister have been charged for allegedly planning their own shooting.

Christopher Floe and Caroline Harris were charged Oct. 19 for multiple crimes, including second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The two were arrested Oct. 14 in connection to a plot in which Floe allegedly asked Harris to shoot him.

The arrests stemmed from an Oct. 7 shooting where the 39-year-old community corrections officer called 911 around 6:15 a.m. to report he had been shot by an unknown shooter. It sparked a search for a “potentially armed and dangerous person” in downtown Shelton.

As police investigated, Shelton Police Department officers noticed inconsistencies in the shooting victim’s statement, according to probable cause documents.

During an Oct. 14 interview, police said Floe admitted that he asked his sister to shoot him.

In a subsequent interview, the sister confirmed her brother’s request and said he gave her a gun the day before the shooting. She told police she initially refused, but her brother “kept asking,” so she agreed, according to probable cause documents.