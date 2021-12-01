Decals of Adolf Hitler placed on King County Metro buses prompts internal investigation

The decals were discovered on the exterior of the buses last week, placed over images of Martin Luther King Jr.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Metro launched an internal investigation after decals of Adolf Hitler were placed over the image of Martin Luther King Jr. on two buses.

The decals were discovered on the exterior of the buses in mid-November, according to an internal memo from Metro General Manager Terry White. The decals are similar in size and color to the image of MLK Jr. that appear near the top of Metro buses.

"This vandalism is clearly offensive, harmful to our employees and our community, and a form of hate speech," the memo, sent Nov. 23, reads.

An Equal Employment Opportunity investigation is underway. Metro is in the process of inspecting its entire fleet. The agency will also take steps to inspect the buses regularly, according to the statement.

"While it has not been determined where the image came from, we take this incident very seriously and do not tolerate inappropriate conduct, discrimination, harassment, or retaliation," the statement reads. "All of us are responsible for creating a workplace that is free of harmful behavior."

Employees are being asked to report any relevant information, including suspicious activity around buses or if the image has been seen at a Metro worksite.

It's not the first time Metro has dealt with issues of racism recently. In June 2020, a statue of a person of color was placed next to a flagpole before being discovered and "promptly removed" by Metro. A few weeks later, Metro employees protested against racism, with leaders promising to "do better" to address a work environment that some employees called racist.