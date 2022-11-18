x
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Southcenter parking garage

According to the Tukwila Police Department, a couple interrupted a vehicle prowl, then the suspect shot at them and fled the scene.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A couple that interrupted a vehicle prowl were shot in a Tukwila parking garage Friday evening, according to police.

Reports of a shooting in a parking garage in Southcenter came in around 6:40 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD).

When officers arrived they found a man and a woman at the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect shot at the victims before fleeing in an unknown vehicle. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is encourage to email TPD at tips@tukwilawa.gov, call them at (206) 241-2121 or send a private message on social media. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

