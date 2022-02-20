Suspect sought after man fatally shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

The latest deadly shooting comes amid a continuing rise in violent crime across the city.

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Summit Avenue and E Olive Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Seattle Fire Department took the man to Harborview Medical Center where he later died from his wounds, according to police.

The SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene to collect evidence along with homicide detectives.

No information was given regarding a possible suspect. Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The fatal shooting is the latest in what has been a steep uptick in violent crimes throughout the city.

According to the SPD's 2021 Year-End Crime Report, violent crime increased by 20% in 2021 compared to 2020.

While homicides were down by about 25% in 2021 compared to 2020, the city saw 31 deadly shootings in 2021 compared to 21 the year before. Data shows the 31 deadly shootings in 2021 were the most in Seattle in the past 10 years. Overall, shootings and shots fired increased by 40%.

As for this year, January saw shootings of all types increase with 65 incidents compared to 42 in January 2021.

New Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has emphasized addressing the rise in violent crime around the city. His early steps have included directing the SPD to focus on crime hotspots like 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, where officers have established a mobile precinct and implementing strategies to hire more police officers.

In the year-end crime report, the SPD revealed the average response time in 2021 increased by nearly 60 seconds to 10 minutes and 50 seconds, which Interim Chief Adrian Diaz has blamed on depleted staffing levels. These were the longest SPD response times in 10 years.