1 dead following shooting at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — A man was killed in a deadly shooting at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts at around 12:33 a.m. and called 911.

Arriving police officers found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Several people in the area had already begun first aid before officers arrived, according to police.

Police and medics attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Seattle Police Department's Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the park.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.