The daughter of a woman missing since 1998 spoke for the first time since King County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the 21-year-old cold case.

“I was extremely happy and relieved that the murderer is in jail, so he can no longer hurt others. And I finally have closure,” Kim Tien said.

Nguyet “Anna” Nguyen, 28, left her home on November 9, 1998, to visit her fiancé and was never seen or heard from again, detectives said.

Major Crimes Detectives re-examined the case in 2019. New information lead detectives to believe Nguyen’s ex-boyfriend, Phan Kim Seng, was involved in her disappearance and suspected murder.

Authorities said Seng was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder. Seng is being held at the King County Jail on $2 million bond.

“Where is her body? That is my one question,” Tien said Tuesday.

Nguyen’s body was never found. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a death certificate in 2015.

Tien said her mother’s disappearance was extremely difficult and impacted every part of her life. She was 11 when her mother went missing.

She offered support for other victims’ families and asked that they not give up hope.

Tien showed her appreciation for the King County Sheriff’s Office and encouraged the public to better fund cold case departments “so they can continue to solve many more cases like this.”