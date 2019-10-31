PORTLAND, Ore. — Family members believe authorities nabbed the wrong guy for the murder of a Vancouver woman decades ago. They think the real killer is still on the streets and a large reward is being offered for information.

Effie Entezari was shot to death in the parking lot of her apartment complex on Northeast 49th Street in Vancouver in May 1989. Entezari’s estranged husband, Mike, was arrested and convicted.

Daughter Pooneh Gray said the case was based on faulty ballistics and circumstantial evidence. Her parents were going through a divorce. Mike Entezari maintained his innocence until his death in 2019.

"My goal is to make sure the people who killed my mom are brought to justice and that is my main goal," Gray said.

Gray points to a couple of things. A neighbor reportedly saw a car, that looked nothing like Mike's, race away from the crime scene. Additionally, a neighbor reports hearing Effie getting into loud arguments with a man in the months before her death. The man did not look like Mike.

A reward of up to $250,000 is being offered for information that leads to Effie’s killer.

"This is for my mom,” Gray said. "She’s worth every cent."

Anyone with information about this case can contact the representatives handling Effie’s estate at effieentezari@gmail.com or 360-210-7430.

