Convicted killer apologizes for role in 1980 triple murder after release from prison blocked by Gov. Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than 40 years after a deadly armed robbery, convicted killer Timothy Pauley apologized to his victims and their families.

“There is no excuse for what I did,” said Pauley, “I want to apologize and express my remorse for the horrific crime I committed.”

Pauley got three life sentences for his involvement in the 1980 robbery of Seattle’s Barn Door Tavern.

One of Pauley’s victims did not believe the apology.

“It’s not real,” said Maggie Dowell.

Dowell was stabbed, strangled, and left for dead in the bathroom of the tavern during the robbery.

Three of her co-workers were killed during the robbery: her husband, tavern manager Loran Dowell, bartender Robert Pierre, and waitress Linda Burford.

Pauley and an accomplice, Scott Smith, received life sentences in 1981, but changes in laws made their sentence up for review, including potential release on parole.

Earlier this year the state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board determined Pauley was rehabilitated, and eligible for release.

But Governor Jay Inslee blocked Pauley’s release in July.

In a written statement, Inslee said Pauley had not taken accountability for his actions or shown remorse.

In a hearing before the same board Wednesday, Pauley acknowledged his role in the killings and offered an apology to his victims, investigators, and his family.

Loran Dowell’s daughter, Kelley Tarp, watched the online hearing as it happened sitting with her mother Maggie, and sister Angie Dowell.

“It’s a game, and it was an act,” said Tarp.

The Dowell family said Pauley has never apologized and has had plenty of opportunities to do so. They have fought against Pauley’s release for years.

The Dowells hope Pauley's apology won’t set him free.

“The only thing he showed today is how he can continue to manipulate the process and the system,” said Tarp, “And this board needs to see through it.”