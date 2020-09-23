Friends demand justice months after killing of Concrete man

It's been nearly five months since Timothy Crews was found dead in his Concrete home, and there haven't been any arrests. Crews' friends are anxious for justice.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Friends of Timothy Crews gathered outside the office of the Skagit County prosecutor Tuesday chanting, "Justice for Georgia," hoping to find answers to his violent death.

Crews was known as "Georgia" for his southern accent and charm.

The 47-year-old was a popular guy around the town of Concrete where he worked construction and loved to sing karaoke at the local bar.

"He was a true friend," said Carol Holland. "He was a gentleman. He helped the elderly. He helped kids. They need to find whoever did this."

Someone apparently had bad blood with Crews. Friends said on May 2 he got into a fight with someone that left him badly hurt. He wasn't seen for days.

Angela Dillard said she went to Crews' home to check on him and he wasn't there. When she returned to the home three days later Dillard said the body had mysteriously appeared in a bedroom.

"He was face down with his arms up over his head like he had been dragged there," said Dillard. "It tells me somebody brought him there."

Dillard claimed it's common knowledge who Crews was fighting with that night, but there have still been no arrests.

It has been very frustrating for friends desperate for answers.

"It's hard," said Dillard. "I think, why isn't he pulling in my driveway anymore? Why aren't we going upriver anymore? Why isn't he here? He didn't deserve this. He was a good man."

Dillard said she was told by investigators that COVID-19 has added to the delays and that Crews was killed from "blunt force trauma, homicide."

"We just want them in jail," she said. "We want them to pay for what they did."

The sheriff's office wouldn't comment on the case, because it's an active investigation. A spokesman said Tuesday that the case has now been sent to the prosecutor's office.