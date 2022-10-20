Colville Tribes Emergency Services alerts Nespelem residents of active shooter in area

CTES is advising residents to stay in their homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NESPELEM, Wash — Colville Tribes Emergency Services is alerting Nespelem residents of an active shooter in the area.

CTES alerted residents via Facebook and is advising residents to stay inside their homes.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.