Colville Tribes Emergency Services alerts Nespelem residents of active shooter in area

CTES is advising residents to stay in their homes.

NESPELEM, Wash — Colville Tribes Emergency Services is alerting Nespelem residents of an active shooter in the area.

CTES alerted residents via Facebook and is advising residents to stay inside their homes.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

