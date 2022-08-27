Columbia City shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Seattle police are actively investigating the incident.

SEATTLE — One adult male is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia City on Saturday evening, Seattle police confirmed.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, 911 callers reported shots being fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street. Officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds upon arrival, and one of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

SPD's Crime Scene Investigation Unit is on hand to gather evidence and continue the investigation.