Coast-to-coast drug ring arrests leads to seven people indicted in Seattle

SEATTLE — Across the county, law enforcement arrested 90 people in connection with a drug distribution ring. Most of the arrests were part of a coordinated effort that took place over the last few days.

Over the last 10 months, investigators said they have seized 673 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills, fake prescription pills, more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than 16 pounds each of fentanyl powder and cocaine. Additionally, more than $600,000 in cash, nine vehicles, and 47 firearms were seized during the investigation.

"Some very significant players were arrested and indicted,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, who oversees the Western District of Washington.

According to law enforcement, the drug distribution operation was working from coast-to-coast with a significant impact in Seattle.

“Six out of ten out of these fake fentanyl pills contain a fatal dose of fentanyl,” said Jacob Galvin, acting special agent in charge of DEA, Seattle. "We potentially saved 162,000 lives.”

The unraveling of the ring involved months of wiretaps that led investigators to track a phone and find its alleged user, Bryce Hill, by using evidence like a selfie photo as well as photos of what appeared to be fentanyl pills in luggage.

Investigators said Hill was renting an apartment in West Seattle under a fake name.

"When our special response team went in to serve the search warrant, out of the second story window comes flying a suitcase,” said Robert Hammer, special agent in charge of HSI, Seattle.

A suitcase full of fentanyl pills was found on the street below, according to investigators, who said Hill is personally responsible for the distribution of 163 kilograms of fentanyl pills, 14 kilograms of cocaine, and more than 19 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement said the drug ring was operating on a much larger scale.

"It connects back to Mexico and the Sinaloa Cartel,” said Hammer, who explained that couriers were using Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"Checked baggage by passengers coming into Sea-Tac was one of their methodologies to introduce the fentanyl into this region,” Hammer said. "Of course we will be following up on those leads, looking at how those vulnerabilities existed."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Last year, the drug was a factor in 708 overdose deaths in King County alone.

"We are focusing on fentanyl with enormous urgency, and this case and cases across the country are part of that urgency,” said Brown.