SHORELINE, Wash. — Classes and afterschool activities are canceled at Shorecrest High School after multiple tips stating there was a "potential threat" possibly linked to a lockdown on Monday.

The tips included "specific information and details that Shoreline Police Department is currently investigating," Shoreline Schools tweeted.

The district says there is not enough information to determine whether the threat is credible. Classes were cancelled out of "an abundance of caution" and to allow police to further investigate.

On Monday, Shorecrest High School and Kellogg Middle School were locked down after two students brought ammunition to the high school, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. No guns were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shoreline police at 206-296-3311, or use the SafeSchool Alert tip line.