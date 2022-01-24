The driver of a stolen Ford F250 fled on foot after crashing into a sedan early Sunday morning, causing fatal injuries to the other driver.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public to help locate a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Hazel Dell area of Clark County early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders from the sheriff's office, Clark County Fire District 6 and American Medical Response responded to a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Northeast Highway 99 and Northeast 88th Street just before 1 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The responders found a gold 2005 Ford F250 pickup truck, which had been reported stolen by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.

The F250 had been travelling south on Highway 99 in the outside lane when it ran a red light at 88th Street and struck a gray 2013 Mercedes sedan that had been travelling eastbound through the intersection.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified in the news release as 52-year-old William Stevens of Vancouver, had to be extracted from the car. He was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the F250 fled on foot eastbound along 88th Street, according to the news release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white male adult wearing a dark colored stocking cap, light blue hoodie, dark colored backpack and blue jeans.