Clallam County corrections officer charged with child rape

Alexis R. Bustillos Osuna, 32, of Port Angeles had his bail set at $50,000. The assault allegedly occurred between Nov. 2-6 when the girl's mother was at work.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Clallam Bay Corrections Center officer has been charged with first-degree child rape.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Superior Court Judge Lauren Erickson set bail of $50,000 this week for 32-year-old Alexis R. Bustillos Osuna of Port Angeles.

Harry Gasnick of Clallam Public Defender, representing Osuna, asked that Osuna be released on his own recognizance, saying the nature of the offense and circumstances of the allegations are of an opportunistic nature, not a predatory nature. He remained in custody Thursday.