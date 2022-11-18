A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to an October double homicide in Oregon.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors.

The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan Tenry, 19. Officers shot and injured him while another suspect, 21-year-old Phymor Tenry from Gresham, was killed in the shootout.

The double murder in Clackamas County occurred back on October 12.

The victims, 42-year-old Stanafurd Blacknall and 32-year-old Jamahl Nash, were shot in their vehicle and eventually crashed into a fire hydrant at SE 122nd Avenue and Highway 212 in Clackamas.

Clackamas County prosecutors say Kaythan Tenry and another man were involved in this shooting. The second suspect, 24-year-old Frank Nifon, was arrested on October 31 and arraigned Thursday on first-degree murder and weapons charges. He's still in jail on a no-bail hold.



The shootout in the Tenino area of Thurston County happened this past Monday. It apparently started when Lewis County deputies began chasing a car that was wanted out of Oregon. They pursued north into Thurston County where witnesses say the suspects got out, shot at one car, then carjacked a truck before the shootout with officers.

"It was so quick, it was like, 'Whoa this guy has a gun, whoa he's shooting, whoa he's in my face.' They didn't care, they had nothing to lose," said the truck owner, who did not want to be identified.

