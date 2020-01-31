TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police released body camera video Thursday showing how a civilian interfered with an investigation and made the situation more dangerous for officers.

On Jan. 28, officers responded to reports of a man threatening people with a knife along Tukwila International Blvd.

With body cameras rolling, officers repeatedly told the man to get on the ground, but he did not comply. Officers continued to keep their distance and issued clear directives to the man, all while holding their tasers and guns.

But as they were working to de-escalate the situation, a passing driver stopped his car in the middle of the road, got out and started recording the scene with his smartphone, police said.

The driver ignored officers' commands to stay back and instead walked right up to the suspect, which can be seen in the body camera footage.

Officers pulled that man to the ground for his own safety, police said. But he then began kicking the officer and hitting the officer with his cell phone, which was also caught on video.

Police ended up arresting both of the men.

The so-called 'Good Samaritan' is facing charges for obstructing a public servant and assaulting an officer. The man with the knife is also facing charges for brandishing a weapon and obstructing a public servant, police said.

You can watch the full video on the Tukwila Police Department's Facebook page.