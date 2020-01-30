BURIEN, Wash. — A man accused of assaulting the city of Burien's mayor nearly two years ago has been convicted.

Craig Peirce Tweney was convicted of assault in the fourth degree on Tuesday for his attack on Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta.

Tweney verbally and physically assaulted Mayor Matta during the Olde Burien Block Party on July 21, 2018. Tweney grabbed the mayor from behind by the neck and pushed him into a fence, according to officials with the city of Burien.

Tweney also made statements about Matta's Latino heritage during the attack. Mayor Matta is the first Latino mayor in the city of Burien's 27-year history.

According to officials, Tweney was upset with City Ordinance 651, which states City and Police personnel will not inquire or collect information about a person's immigration status or religion.

A few days after the attack, Mayor Matta told KING 5 in an interview that Tweney "kept spouting, 'I am not going to let Latinos take our community. We are not going to have illegals run this community.'"

Tweney was given a deferred sentence on Tuesday on the conditions that within 60 days he must make a $750 donation to the Seattle chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, pay $756 in restitution to Mayor Matta, file proof of an alcohol assessment and completion of recommended treatment.

He must also pay a $500 Victim Penalty Assessment, and have no criminal violations or contact with Mayor Matta for 24 months, according to city of Burien officials.

“I would like to thank the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Washington State Attorney General for their work in bringing justice on this case,” said Mayor Matta, in a statement. “Let this bring closure and give us the fortitude to continue to make our democracy work for the benefit of everyone.”

