Editor's note: Video previously aired on KING 5 when police were still searching for the suspect.

A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside the Skagit Big Mini-Mart last week did it because he was upset with his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.

Christian Flores, 19, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 6 shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

Flores was allegedly upset with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. He told her prior to the shooting “he was going to kill an innocent person if she didn’t come and see him,” according to a probable cause affidavit from Burlington police.

Flores was seen on surveillance footage walking around the mini-mart prior to the shooting. When Flores exited the store, he went up to a Honda that had just pulled up with the driver still inside and pulled out a pistol. He then fired into the vehicle through the driver’s side window, court documents said.

The driver, later identified in court documents as Douglas Gunter, died at the scene.

Flores took off to a nearby apartment complex where he called for another person to come give him a ride.

Detectives believe Flores is a member of the Kings gang. And say gang members held a meeting on the night of the shooting and talked about transporting Flores to Mexico, court documents said.

It was not specifically said in the probable cause affidavit if Flores’ alleged gang affiliation played a role in the fatal shooting.

Flores has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and is being held on $2 million bail. He’s expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.