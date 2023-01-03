2 children, stolen vehicle recovered as Kent police search for suspect

The Kent Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect.

KENT, Wash. — Two young children were reunited with their mother after being taken when a man reportedly stole a vehicle on East Hill Wednesday morning, according to the Kent Police Department.

Kent police were called to the 20800 block of 110th Avenue Southeast just before 7 a.m. after a woman reported her vehicle was taken by a stranger while her children were still inside.

Kent police were able to locate the stolen vehicle and the two children near the 10900 block of Southeast 233rd about 20 minutes later. Police said the suspect fled the area and that the children were unharmed.

“It looks like they were loading the car at the time so as we piece this together the question we have is like how fully aware was this person and we have reason to believe he was aware that he was taking a car that was occupied," said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla.

The Kent Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect. Police ask if anyone has any information to call 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.