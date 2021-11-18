Child found safe inside stolen car that crashed in Seattle

The father of the child tracked down the stolen car and found it crashed at an intersection with his son inside, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

SEATTLE — A car was stolen with a toddler inside from a Seattle neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). The child and their father have been reunited.

At 5:10 p.m., KCSO received a call that a Nissan was stolen from the 1500 block of SW 100th street in south Seattle. Officers were told a 16-month-old child was inside, according to KCSO.

The father of the child took a car nearby without the owner's permission to search for the baby, sources told KING 5. The man returned the car to its owner.

The man found his own car in Seattle where the suspect had been involved in a collision at the intersection of SW Highland Park Way and SW Othello street, according to KCSO. The child was found safe inside the car.

Deputies took the suspect into custody.