Bail bond agent finds toddler alone with drugs, fake money in Lakewood hotel room

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was reportedly left alone in a Lakewood hotel room with drugs and printed money.
A bail bond agent found the child in a room at TownePlace Suites, located on the 11000 block of Pacific Highway SW, while searching for a specific individual.
The bail bond agent was able to gain access to the room where they believed the person they were looking for would be and called the police after finding the child inside the room alone with a pile of drugs and counterfeit money.
Lakewood police responded to the scene, and the child was removed from the room.
It is currently unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.