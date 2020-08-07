Charges expected Wednesday for Seattle driver accused of hitting, killing protester on I-5

A 27-year-old man has been accused of driving through protesters on I-5 in Seattle. One person died and another is in serious condition.

SEATTLE — Prosecutors plan to decide on charges against the man suspected of hitting two protesters with his car while driving on a Seattle freeway that was closed for Black Lives Matter demonstrations. One of the protesters was killed.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the 27-year-old man hit two people around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Summer Taylor, a 24-year-old veterinary clinic worker, suffered critical injuries and died Saturday night.

The second protester, 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The King County prosecutor's office said it was reviewing investigation documents and would decide on charges by Wednesday afternoon. The driver is being held on a $1.2 million bail and could face felony charges.

The WSP said the vehicle drove through the closure on I-5 and that the driver may have entered the freeway going southbound through an off-ramp to avoid barriers that were in place.

Troopers said impairment is not believed to be a factor, but the motive is still under investigation.