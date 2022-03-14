Woman suffers broken ribs, clavicle after attack outside Seattle station

Prosecutors argue the suspect's behavior is 'alarming' and requested bail be set at $150,000.

SEATTLE — A man who allegedly attacked a Harborview Medical Center employee at random at a Seattle light rail station was charged with second-degree assault.

Prosecutors argued Alexander Jay's conduct is "alarming" and requested bail be set at $150,000 for the alleged attack on March 2.

On that day, a woman leaving the King Street Station was walking out of the tunnel and up the stairs toward the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street when Jay allegedly grabbed her and threw her down the stairs, according to charging documents. Jay allegedly followed her down the stairs and threw her a second time, according to charging documents.

When Jay allegedly tried to throw her a third time, the victim fought back and held onto the handrail, according to charging documents. That's when Jay allegedly kicked the victim in the face, according to charging documents.

Jay left as security came to the victim's aid.

Officers arrested Jay March 3 at First Avenue and Cherry Street - about half a mile from where the alleged assault occurred outside the light rail station.

The victim at the light rail station suffered three broken ribs and a broken clavicle.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office, there have been seven cases involving Jay in the past five years. The most recent conviction was residential burglary in Bellevue.