Charges filed against woman accused of hiring teens to kill ex-husband in Bellevue

The 17-year-olds also face charges in the attack on the Bellevue man, who survived nine gunshot wounds.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg filed attempted murder charges Tuesday against a woman accused of hiring two 17-year-olds to kill her ex-husband in Bellevue.

Shaerin Rose Kelley, 30, and the teenagers were arrested last week by Bellevue police detectives.

The shooting happened at the Overlook at Lakemont Apartments on July 10. The 48-year-old victim was shot nine times in the parking lot as he approached his car, but he survived and is recovering, according to police.

According to court documents, Kelley and her ex-husband were engaged in an ongoing custody battle over their child.

Kelley, who lives in Mountlake Terrace, was allegedly going to pay $13,000 for the murder-for-hire scheme, according to police.

Kelley and the two teenagers are all facing attempted first-degree murder charges. One of the teenagers also faces second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.