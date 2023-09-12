Pierce County prosecutors: Insufficient evidence in attempted rape, kidnapping case of delivery driver

Prosecutors dismissed the case because they said security footage didn't support the allegations.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County prosecutors dismissed a case of attempted rape and kidnapping of a food delivery driver in South Hill due to insufficient evidence.

In a motion filed Aug. 29, prosecutors dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning charges could still be refiled. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Sarah Park wrote that security camera footage doesn't support the allegations of the alleged victim.

Elijah Oliver-Jelani Eubanks, 18, was accused of trying to rape and kidnap a 38-year-old food delivery driver on July 8.

The driver originally told Pierce County Sheriff's Department deputies that she delivered food to a residence near the 13400 block of 107th Avenue Court East in South Hill. After dropping off the food, she said Eubanks opened the door and told her she forgot her tip. There was a $20 bill on the ground.

The woman claimed Eubanks tried to pull her into the house when she went to collect the tip. She told deputies she escaped and ran to her car. As she drove off, the woman claimed Eubanks masturbated at her.

Eubanks, who was 17 at the time, was charged as an adult with attempted rape and attempted kidnapping. Attempted rape in the first degree and attempted kidnapping in the first degree are both exclusive adult jurisdiction cases for defendants aged 16 and 17, according to state law.

Bail, which was set at $150,000, has been exonerated.