18-year-old Renton man charged in Bellevue theater shooting

BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old Renton man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting at a Bellevue theater on July 7.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the west parking lot of the AMC theater on Factoria Boulevard SE, according to Bellevue police.
Carlos Anthony Espinoza is accused of firing a sawed-off shotgun into the chest of a Bellevue teen. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but did not survive, police said.
Espinoza was arrested at his home, where police found a hacksaw and the shotgun’s sawed-off barrel along with shotgun shells that matched shells found in his car and at the shooting scene.
Police recovered a 12-gauge shotgun on the back seat of his vehicle.
Espinoza was also charged with unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Records show he remains jailed on $2 million bail.