More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police

Jan. 13, 2023.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week.

The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a reported carjacking at the Frontier Village shopping center on Jan. 13.

Police said the suspect, a 30-year-old man, followed a woman as she exited a store and walked to her vehicle in the parking lot. The man reportedly got into a physical altercation with the woman before he drove off with her vehicle.

Officers found the stolen vehicle heading southbound on State Route 9, where the suspect left the vehicle and began fleeing on foot.

According to SMART, the suspect ran toward a marked patrol vehicle and gained access to the driver's seat. SMART said a physical altercation took place between the suspect and a Lake Stevens police officer and the suspect was shot.

The man died at the scene. The identity of the man will eventually be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Lake Stevens police officer has been put on administrative leave and has been with the department for 12 years.

Authorities said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

SMART is a team of Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, Washington State Patrol and community members.