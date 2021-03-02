Armed carjacking suspect arrested near Seattle Waterfront after police chase

Northbound Alaskan Way is closed at Clay Street, and westbound Broad Street is closed at Elliott Avenue.

SEATTLE — A carjacking suspect was taken into custody near the Seattle Waterfront Wednesday morning.

Seattle police said the suspect was armed with a shotgun and stole a truck. The suspect was arrested near the intersection of Alaskan Way and Broad Street. The area is next to Olympic Sculpture Park.

Northbound Alaskan Way is closed at Clay Street, and westbound Broad Street is closed at Elliott Avenue. Seattle police are asking the public to avoid the area.

KING5’s Kalie Greenberg is on the scene and said the stolen truck slammed into a Waste Management vehicle after being chased by police.

The Waste Management driver said they are OK and that the suspect was driving very fast. The driver said they are grateful their Waste Management vehicle was struck and not a smaller car.

I spoke with the Waste Management driver. He’s okay. He said the GMC pickup came at him very fast and he’s grateful it hit him and not a smaller car. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/KnCT568Yfy — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) February 3, 2021

