Carjacking reported in Edmonds after police pursue stolen vehicle from Everett

A police chase that began at an Everett apartment complex continued in Edmonds after an armed suspect stole another vehicle.

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect considered armed and dangerous was chased by Washington state troopers from Everett to Edmonds in a stolen vehicle, before carjacking a car and heading further into Edmonds.

The suspect was still on the loose as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The pursuit began when a Washington state trooper was doing a follow-up investigation at an Everett apartment complex. The trooper a Ford F350 in the parking lot, the driver inside appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel. The trooper observed drugs in the truck, according to Washington State Patrol.

The truck was reported stolen.

After Everett police arrived, they placed spikes in front of the truck. As they approached the vehicle, the driver appeared to become more alert and drove off, according to Washington State Patrol

The suspect drove down Highway 99 and was spotted by another trooper.

Troopers eventually slowed their pursuit because the suspect was driving erratically.