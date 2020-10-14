Police: Man suspected of carjacking in Bothell hiding in a tree

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police are attempting to take a man suspected of a carjacking on I-405 into custody.
Snohomish County Sheriff deputies are near State Route 527 (Bothell-Everett Highway) and 180th Street southeast where they say the suspect is hiding in a tree.
The pursuit began after police received reports of a motorcycle crashing into a barrier and another vehicle on I-405 in Bothell. The motorcyclist ran from the scene.
Washington State Patrol was told shots were fired, but nobody was struck.
After that, it is believed the motorcyclist stole a "little white" car from a parking lot and drove north on Bothell-Everett Highway.
There was a brief pursuit before it was called off because the suspect was driving erratically.
The car was located in the 18001 block of Bothell-Everett Highway.