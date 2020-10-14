Police: Man suspected of carjacking in Bothell hiding in a tree

A man suspected of stealing a car on I-405 in Bothell climbed a tree as he attempted to flee police.

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police are attempting to take a man suspected of a carjacking on I-405 into custody.

Snohomish County Sheriff deputies are near State Route 527 (Bothell-Everett Highway) and 180th Street southeast where they say the suspect is hiding in a tree.

The pursuit began after police received reports of a motorcycle crashing into a barrier and another vehicle on I-405 in Bothell. The motorcyclist ran from the scene.

Washington State Patrol was told shots were fired, but nobody was struck.

After that, it is believed the motorcyclist stole a "little white" car from a parking lot and drove north on Bothell-Everett Highway.

There was a brief pursuit before it was called off because the suspect was driving erratically.