SEATTLE — Two suspects allegedly stole a woman's car in North Seattle on Wednesday evening with both her children still inside it.

The car was stolen in the Maple Leaf neighborhood near NE 88th Street and Lake City Way around 6:43 p.m., according to Seattle police.

Police found the woman's car about two miles away in the Lake City neighborhood.

The children were not hurt.

The two suspects were not found, police said.

One of them is described as a light-skinned man, wearing a red and white checkered shirt with black pants. The second suspect is a white woman, with blonde hair and wearing all black, police said.

If you have any information, police said to call 911.