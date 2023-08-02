Rise in car thefts across Puget Sound

In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen.

A retired Federal Way man told KING 5 his truck was stolen last Saturday. Surveillance video he provided shows a man get inside a gray Ford F350 Dually Pickup Truck with Oregon license plates. The owner tried to intervene, but in less than two minutes, his vehicle was gone. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on February 4, just off SW 312th Street.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, more than 1,600 vehicles were reported stolen in King County and 909 vehicles in Pierce County in January alone.

In December, Amara Johnson said her car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Tacoma.

"It was stolen with a shaved key,” said Johnson, who added that vehicle had sentimental value to her. "I honestly was crying. I really was because I had purchased that with my grandpa's inheritance money."

Johnson said police did find it, but her '97 Subaru Legacy looked different.

"The driver door wouldn't open at all. Everything was messed up. I was still able to start it with my original key, but it just had a lot of damage,” said Johnson.

Samantha Barcus said it happened to her, too. Her car was stolen outside of her home in King County in November. The car was found soon after, but it was trashed.

"There was paraphernalia, like tons of fentanyl. There was garbage beyond belief. There was other people's stolen property in my trunk,” said Barcus.

She said it is crime that can happen fast and take away so much.

“It's really devastating. It really breaks my heart that we have to be so vigilant about our own property that we pay for and we cherish,” Barcus said.

Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recommends taking these steps:

Remove or hide all valuables

Lock your car

Don’t leave keys or fobs inside

Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended (exhaust in cold months makes these vehicles easy to spot)

Use anti-theft devices (alarm, kill switch, steering wheel lock)

Park in well-lit areas

On the task force’s Facebook page, it states, “while it's important for all vehicle owners to consider using an anti-theft device, we strongly encourage residents of apartment complexes to make this a priority because these complexes are a top target for car thieves. A simple steering wheel lock is available online for around $40.”