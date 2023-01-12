Person in custody after falsely reporting baby was in stolen car

The reporting party is accused of giving law enforcement false information when they reported a car was stolen with a baby in the back seat.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — One person is in custody after falsely reporting there was a child inside a car that was stolen in Snohomish County on Thursday morning.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the theft at 9:10 a.m. The car was stolen near the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West, which is in the Paine Field-Lake Stickney area. The reporting party told police there was a baby in the backseat of the car, which is a blue 1990 Toyota Celica with Washington license plates.

However, the sheriff's office said the reporting party gave law enforcement false information and there was never a child involved.

The person is expected to be booked in jail on suspicion of false reporting and obstructing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.